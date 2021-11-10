Q3 2021 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Ashley, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Teleconference.



Our host for today's call are Mr. Mark Filanowski; Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Gianni Del Signore, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available for replay beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The recording can be accessed by dialing (800) 839-5492 domestic or (402) 220-2551 international. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Ms. Emily Blum with Prosek Partners. Please go ahead.



Emily Blum -



Thank you, Ashley, and thank you for joining us for this morning's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Pangaea Logistics Solutions. With us today from the company are interim CEO, Mr. Mark Filanowski; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Gianni Del Signore.



Before I turn the call over to Mark, I'd like to read the safe harbor statement. This conference