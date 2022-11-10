Q3 2022 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
PANL.OQ - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd
Q3 2022 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Earnings Call
Nov 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Conference Call Participants
* >>Mark Filanowski - CEO
* >>Gianni Del Signore - CFO
* >>Mads Petersen - COO
* >>Charles Fratt - Alliance Global Partners, Research Division
Presentation
Operator [1]
Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Noel Ryan from Vallum Advisors. Please go ahead. .
>>Unidentified Participant [2]
