Q2 2023 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Noel R. Ryan - Vallum Advisors - Senior Partner
Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Leading the call with me today is CEO, Mark Filanowski; Chief Financial Officer, Gianni Del Signore; and COO, Mads Petersen.
Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks desc
