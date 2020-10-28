Q3 2020 Perion Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Perion Networks Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. A press release detailing the financial results is available on the company's website at perion.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to read the following safe harbor statement. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the company's annual report on Form 20-F that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different and any future results, performance or achievements anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.



As in prior quarters, the results reported today will be analyzed both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. While mentioning EBITDA, we will be referring to