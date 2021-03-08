Perion Network Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 08, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Doron Gerstel - Perion Network Ltd. - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Perion's headquarters. My name is Doron Gerstel, and we prepared a great live event for you. So let's begin.



Everyone, welcome to Perion's Investor Day. Before we get started, I would like -- I must mention that the statements mainly in today's presentation may contain forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from what we are presenting today. The information you now see on Slide 2, that's Slide 2. On Slide 2 of the presentation, identifies and gives you details about some of the risks regarding those forward-looking statements as well as where to go to get more -- as well as where to go to get more information about our risk factors.



With that, I very much welcome you again to our live event. My name is Doron Gerstel, as you've seen in the opening. I'm the CEO and Director of Perion. I joined the company April 2017. Together with me, Maoz Sigron, our CFO, and the entire management that we'd love to host you today in our event.



So let's get started. We have quite a busy