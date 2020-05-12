May 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Perma-Fix First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to David Waldman, Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO



Thank you, Christy. Good morning, everyone, welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services' First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. On the call with us this morning are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Lou Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The company issued a press release this morning containing first quarter 2020 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.



I'd also like to remind everyone that certain statements contained within this conference call may