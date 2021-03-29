Mar 29, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Perma-Fix Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call may be recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Natalya Rudman.



Natalya Rudman -



Thank you, Emma. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. On the call with us this afternoon are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Lou Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer.



The company issued a press release this morning containing fourth quarter 2020 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Cresendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.



I would also like to remind everyone that certain statements contained within this conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation