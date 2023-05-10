May 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Perma-Fix Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, David Waldman, Investor Relations. You may begin.
David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO
Thank you, Holly. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. On the call with us this morning are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Louis Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer.
The company issued a press release this morning containing first quarter 2023 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call, would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.
I'd also like to remind everyone that certain statements contained within this conference call may be deemed forward
Q1 2023 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
