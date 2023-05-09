Q1 2023 Wag! Group Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wag! first-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dawn Francfort from ICR.



Dawn Francfort - ICR, LLC - Managing Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Wag!'s conference call to discuss our first-quarter 2023 financial results. On the call today are Garrett Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Adam Storm, President and Chief Product Officer; and Alec Davidian, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties are included in our SEC filings.



Also, during the call, we may present both GAAP and