Q3 2023 Wag! Group Co Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Wag!'s conference call to discuss our third-quarter 2023 financial results. On the call today are Garrett Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Adam Storm, President and Chief Product Officer; and Alec Davidian, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties are included in our filings within the SEC. We also remind you that we undertake no obligation to