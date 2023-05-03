May 03, 2023 / 04:25PM GMT

For everyone on, we have PetVivo Holdings. They trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker PETV. And when John's ready, I'll let you get started. Thanks, everyone.



Perfect. Good afternoon. My name is John Lai; I'm the CEO of PetVivo. And we are traded on Nasdaq under the symbol PETV. There are forward-looking statements in this presentation. Approximately, actually, 11.6 million shares. And then we have a warrant that's traded with the PETVW; expiration, August 13, 2026, and a strike of [5 5/8].



So we have developed a protein particle matrix that mimics cartilage and tissue and has multiple