Q3 2021 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's Conference Call to discuss Profire Energy's Third Quarter 2021 Ended September 30, 2021. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Steven Hooser, Profire's Investor Relations Advisor.
Steven Hooser -
Thank you, Sherry, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today's call. With me on the call today are Co-CEO and CFO, Ryan Oviatt; and Co-CEO, Cameron Tidball.
Before we begin today's call, I would like to take a moment to read the company's safe harbor statements. Statements made during this call are not historical are forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding ongoing regulation changes, the company's expected growth, the company's supply chain performance, expansion in new markets, the company's exploration of M&A opportunities, the successful integration of acquired assets, investments in research and development and the company's future financial performance. All such forward
