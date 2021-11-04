Q3 2021 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, Sherry, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today's call. With me on the call today are Co-CEO and CFO, Ryan Oviatt; and Co-CEO, Cameron Tidball.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to take a moment to read the company's safe harbor statements. Statements made during this call are not historical are forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding ongoing regulation changes, the company's expected growth, the company's supply chain performance, expansion in new markets, the company's exploration of M&A opportunities, the successful integration of acquired assets, investments in research and development and the company's future financial performance. All such forward