Q3 2022 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

conference call to discuss Profire Energy's Third Quarter 2022, ended September 30, 2022.



Steven Hooser;Three Part Advisors - LLC;Partner - Senior Managing Director & President of IDEAS,



With me on the call today is Profire's Co-CEO and CFO, Ryan Oviatt; and Co-CEO, Cameron Tidball. Yesterday, after the market closed, Profire filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and discussed the quarter's highlights in a press release.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to take a moment to read the company's safe harbor statement. Statements made during this call are not historic or forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but