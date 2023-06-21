Jun 21, 2023 - Jun 22, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining us at the 2023 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference produced by Three Part Advisors. The next company joining us today is Profire Energy, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PFIE. Presenting on behalf of the company today is Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO, Co-President, and CFO; and Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO and Co-President.



Ryan, I'll let you take it from here.



Ryan Oviatt - Profire Energy, Inc. - Co-CEO, Co-President, and CFO



Thank you, and thank you to all of you who are joining us today for an introduction to and/or an update on Profire Energy. We appreciate your time and interest in our company. Cameron Tidball and I, Ryan Oviatt, are the Co-CEOs and Co-President of the company, and we'll be presenting to you today.



During this presentation, we plan to cover why Profire is a solid investment, who is Profire and what do we do, Profire's diversification strategy and progress, our outlook on the energy industry, and provide an update on our recent financial results. We look forward to one-on-one investor