May 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Bill Aubrey - Peoples Financial Services Corp. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. My name is Bill Aubrey, and I am Chairman of the Board of Directors of Peoples Financial Services Corp. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. As we did last year, we are hosting our annual meeting via a live audio webcast.



Needless to say, we always love our in-person annual meetings and our ability to see our shareholders and speak with them, and to share our prior year's performance and our plans for the future of the company. We hope to bring more clarity to our company's performance strategies and community support through a combination of our virtual meeting and our investor presentations that can be found on our website at www.psbt.com.



As is our custom, we will conduct the formal portion of our meeting first. After which, we will have a question-and-comment period. To allow us to answer the questions from as many shareholders as possible, we will limit each shareholder to two questions. If there is a