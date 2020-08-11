Q2 2020 Performant Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Performant Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Richard Zubek, of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Richard Zubek - Performant Financial Corporation - IR Professional



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release for the company's second quarter 2020 results. If you have not, a copy is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website. On today's call will be Lisa Im, Chief Executive Officer; and Rohit Ramchandani, Vice President of Finance and Strategy.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call, including our financial guidance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those described