Q3 2021 Performant Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to today's Performant Financial Corp. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Richard Zubek, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Richard Zubek - Performant Financial Corporation - IR Professional



Thank you operator, and good afternoon everyone. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release for our third quarter 2021 results. If you have not, a copy is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website.



On today's call will be Lisa Im, Chief Executive Officer; Simeon Kohl, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare; and Rohit Ramchandani, Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ materially from those described during the call. In addition, any forward-looking