Q4 2021 Performant Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Performant Financial Corp. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.



Richard Zubek - Performant Financial Corporation - IR Professional



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone.



By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release for the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. If you have not, a copy is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website.



On today's call will be Lisa Im, Chief Executive Officer; Simeon Kohl, President; and Rohit Ramchandani, Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call, including our financial guidance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC. Actual