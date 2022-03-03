Q4 2021 Profound Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Profound Medical Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen Kilmer - Profound Medical Corp. - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me start by pointing out that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws in the United States and Canada. All forward-looking statements are based on Profound's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the efficacy of the company's treatment technologies, results of future clinical trials, the ability to obtain coding and/or reimbursement from third-party payers, anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, market acceptance and future commitments.



Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and