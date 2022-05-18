May 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Arun Swarup Menawat - Profound Medical Corp. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, everyone. It is now 10:00 a.m., and I would like to ask that the Profound Medical AGM meeting come to order. My name is Arun Menawat. I am the Chief Executive Officer of Profound Medical, and I will act as the Chair for today's meeting. On behalf of Profound Medical, I'm pleased to welcome you to this meeting of shareholders.
Before we proceed with the formal business of today's meeting, I would like to introduce the Directors of Profound Medical, who are present via conference call today. Brian Ellacott, Ken Galbraith, Cynthia Lavoie, Murielle Lortie, Kris Shah and Art Rosenthal. I will also like to recognize Rashed Dewan, the Chief Financial Officer of Profound.
Given our current environment and in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders, team members and the broad community, we have resorted to limiting access to today's meeting and having the meeting broadcasted by way of webcast and conference call instead. Other than select members of management, there are no outside shareholders or
Profound Medical Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...