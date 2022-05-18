Profound Medical Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Arun Swarup Menawat - Profound Medical Corp. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone. It is now 10:00 a.m., and I would like to ask that the Profound Medical AGM meeting come to order. My name is Arun Menawat. I am the Chief Executive Officer of Profound Medical, and I will act as the Chair for today's meeting. On behalf of Profound Medical, I'm pleased to welcome you to this meeting of shareholders.



Before we proceed with the formal business of today's meeting, I would like to introduce the Directors of Profound Medical, who are present via conference call today. Brian Ellacott, Ken Galbraith, Cynthia Lavoie, Murielle Lortie, Kris Shah and Art Rosenthal. I will also like to recognize Rashed Dewan, the Chief Financial Officer of Profound.



Given our current environment and in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders, team members and the broad community, we have resorted to limiting access to today's meeting and having the meeting broadcasted by way of webcast and conference call instead. Other than select members of management, there are no outside shareholders or