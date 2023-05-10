Q1 2023 Profound Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Stephen Kilmer - Profound Medical Inc - IR



Good afternoon everyone. Let me start by pointing out that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws of the United States and Canada.



All forward-looking statements are based on Profound's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the efficacy of the company's treatment technologies, results of future clinical trials, the ability to obtain coding and/or reimbursement from