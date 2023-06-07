Jun 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Mike Sarcone - Jefferies - Analyst
All right. Thank you. I think we can start. My name is Mike Sarcone. I am an analyst on the medical supplies and devices team here at Jefferies.
For this session, we've got Profound Medical and from the company, we've got Arun Menawat, CEO and Rashed Dewan, CFO. Arun is going to kick it off with a presentation. And if we have some time at the end, we can open it up for Q&A. So gentlemen, thanks for joining us today and Arun, I'll pass it to you.
Arun Menawat - Profound Medical Corp. - CEO & Chairman of the Board
Thank you so much, Michael. I'm really delighted to be here. And I'm delighted to be talking about Profound. So our mission is really to move surgery from minimally invasive or robotic surgeries to the next level, which we think is in incision-free surgery. So, big task.
And ablation of prostate tissue is our first of those applications. And I'm going to talk exclusively about prostate disease. So it's the largest cancer among men after skin cancer. There are two treatments that are really the
Profound Medical Corp at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jun 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...