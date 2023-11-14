Q3 2023 ProKidney Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Glenn Schulman - Prokidney Corp. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Rob. And good morning, everyone. And welcome to Prokidney's corporate update conference call. Yesterday evening after the markets closed, we issued a press release that provided several corporate updates. And then this morning, released our third quarter 2023 financial results press release and 10Q filing. Please note a replay of today's call will be available on the investors section of our website, approximately one after -- one hour after its completion.



Joining us on the call this morning are Prokidney's Chairman of the Board, Pablo Legorreta; Prokidney's Co-founder and member of the Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Tim Bertram; and Prokidney's new Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bruce