Dec 10, 2021 / NTS GMT
Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Moderator
Yeah, let's bring up on the screen, if we can, Scott Kaufman. There he is. The CEO of Creek Road Miners.
Scott, how are you doing today?
Scott Kaufman - Creek Road Miners, Inc. - CEO
I'm doing very well. Thank you. Thank you so much.
Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Moderator
All right. We have slides. We have you have them up. There they are. Nice. We're talking Bitcoin mining. I love it. The floor is yours.
Scott Kaufman - Creek Road Miners, Inc. - CEO
Fantastic. Thank you. And again, thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Creek Road Miners is a cryptocurrency mining company. However, we are a cryptocurrency mining company with what we feel is a differentiating objective that we are striving to achieve by utilizing our five-cornerstone strategy. Now it's a lot of words. So delving in, what is our objective?
Our objective is quite simple. It is to utilize our own energy to power data centers that were mined for crypto
Creek Road Miners Inc at Benzinga Global Small Cap Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript
