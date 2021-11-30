Nov 30, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Craig Blunden, Chairman and CEO. Mr. Blunden, the floor is yours.
Craig G. Blunden - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you. Meeting will please come to order.
Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. I am Craig Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I will act as Chairman of the meeting. We hope all of you are staying safe and healthy in these extraordinary times.
Due to the continuing concerns regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the safety and well-being of our shareholders, Board of Directors and employees, we decided to again hold our annual meeting virtually this year. Attending the meeting virtually as Donavon Ternes, Secretary of the company, who will act as the secretary of the meeting.
At this time, I
Provident Financial Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 30, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...