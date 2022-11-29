Nov 29, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, we'll have a question-and-answer session. Shareholders and proxy holders can submit questions at any time by clicking on the Q&A tab. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Craig Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Blunden, the floor is yours.
Craig G. Blunden - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you. The meeting will please come to order. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. I am Craig Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I will act as Chairman of the meeting. Attending the meeting virtually is Donavon Ternes, Secretary of the company, will act as Secretary of the meeting. Additionally, I would like to introduce our officers and directors who have joined us for the annual meeting. Directors are Joe Barr, Bruce Bennett, Judy Carpenter, Debbi Guthrie, Kathy
Provident Financial Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...