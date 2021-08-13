Q2 2021 Prophase Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ProPhase Labs's second-quarter 2021 financial results and corporate update conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jules Abraham with CORE IR. Please go ahead.



Jules Abraham - CORE IR - IR



Thank you, Cole, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the ProPhase Labs's second-quarter 2021 financial results and corporate update conference call. Before we begin today, I'd like to remind everybody that the conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the company's plans, expectations, future performance, and future events, including with respect to the company's new genome sequencing business, which was recently announced. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.



Additional information concerning factors that could