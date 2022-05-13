Q1 2022 Prophase Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ProPhase Labs first-quarter 2022 financial results and corporate update conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO of ProPhase Labs. Please go ahead, sir.



Ted Karkus - Chairman & CEO - ProPhase Labs, Inc.



Thanks so much, Matt, and thank you all for joining me this morning. Obviously, we had a great quarter, and I'll get into that in a moment, but of course, I have to do the standard forward-looking statements, which obviously is important. So here goes.



Before we begin today's call, I want to advise everyone that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our plans, expectations, future performance, and future events, including statements regarding projected financial results for the second quarter of 2022, our expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, future waves of the pandemic and continued demand for diagnostic testing, HRSA funding,