Q3 2022 Prophase Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, afternoon, evening, and welcome to the ProPhase Labs' third-quarter 2022 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call to Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO of ProPhase Labs. Please go ahead.



Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thanks very much, and thank you, everyone, for joining me today.



I will start with the forward-looking statements. Then I'm not going to read our third quarter press release. You're all capable of doing that yourselves. I will go through some highlights for maybe -- I don't know how long, 15 or 20 minutes. And then hopefully -- please don't be shy, ask questions. I do these virtual non-deal roadshows every few weeks where we usually present the whole company for 25 minutes, and then we have a very lively 35-minute Q&A. So I hope people on the call will ask some questions, so I can get into more details on various topics regarding our company.



As always, I have to start with the forward-looking