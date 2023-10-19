Prophase Labs Inc at ThinkEquity Conference Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



So, Prophase will be presenting. Ted, the floor is yours.



Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman and CEO



Thank you so much. So first of all, I'm told that everyone's running late and they're going to kick me out early. So, I have about 90 minutes of information that I have to do in 20 minutes. So, if I talk fast, I talk fast anyway. We're going to talk extra fast today.



I'm doing a lot of one-on-one meetings, and the one thing I'm telling everybody, and they're meeting with hundreds of different companies today. And I met a young analyst today, and I said, look, I really want to help you out. If you focus on my company, I'm going to make you look really good. And the reason is that everybody is going to tell you that they have cheap stock, but we have cheap stock with a number of assets with significant underlying value. So, I've been investing in small-cap development-stage companies for 40 years; so, I know this from the investors' point of view. I would get excited about the companies I was investing in, and I would really believe the stories.