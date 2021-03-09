Mar 09, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew S. Fein - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division - MD of Equity Research & Senior Healthcare Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Andrew Fein. I'm one of the biotechnology analysts with H.C. Wainwright. It's my pleasure to host a fireside chat this morning with ProQR Therapeutics. Joining from the company is Smital Shah, Chief Business Officer; as well as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. So thank you, Smital, very much for joining us.



Smital Shah - ProQR Therapeutics N.V. - Chief Business & Financial Officer



Thank you, Andrew, and thank you, H.C. Wainwright for hosting us.



Questions and Answers:

- H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division - MD of Equity Research & Senior Healthcare AnalystOur pleasure. So maybe the best place to begin in light of upcoming catalysts is with 421a. You guys recently held a KOL event that I thought was very, very useful. So maybe you can begin by overviewing the program and just kind of laying out what folks ought