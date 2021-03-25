



Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



PRQR.OQ - ProQR Therapeutics NV

ProQR Therapeutics NV Review of Phase 1/2 Stellar Data in Usher/nsRP Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald

Mar 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Emma Kathleen Nealon

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Analyst

* Byron Lam



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emma Kathleen Nealon, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Analyst [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi. Good morning, and thank you all for joining our call to discuss ProQR's Stellar data, which was, of course, announced yesterday, and broadly the treatment landscape and unmet need in Usher syndrome and non-retinitis pigmentosa. So I'm very pleased to have my colleague, Alethia Young, joining us this morning; as well as Dr. Byron Lam, who's a professor at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of