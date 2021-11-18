ProQR Therapeutics NV Analyst Event Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good day, everyone. I am Sarah Kiely, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ProQR. We are very pleased to share with you today an overview of our clinical stage pipeline of RNA therapy for genetic eye diseases as well as to highlight our RNA editing technology platform.



Briefly, some logistics. This webcast can be accessed under the Events section of our website at www.proqr.com and will be available for replay later today. The slides for the webcast can be downloaded from the webcast player or directly from our website.