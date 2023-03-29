ProQR Therapeutics NV R&D Day Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, and welcome to the ProQR Therapeutics Analyst and Investor R&D event. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host, Sarah Kiely, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs at ProQR Therapeutics. Please go ahead, Sarah.



Sarah Cue Kiely - ProQR Therapeutics N.V. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, and good day, everyone. We appreciate you joining our event today. I'm Sarah Kiely, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs at ProQR . Today's event will take an in-depth look at our Axiomer RNA editing platform technology and our plans to advance it.



On Slide 2, you'll find the agenda for the event and our speakers. From the management team are Daniel de Boer, our Founder and CEO; Gerard Platenburg, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Rene Beukema, our Chief Corporate Development Officer and General Counsel. We're also very pleased to have Dr. Peter Beal of UC Davis, present on ADAR.



Following the