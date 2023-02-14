Q2 2023 Presto Automation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Chris Whitcomb - Presto Automation Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. My name is Chris Whitcomb, and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations here at Presto. I'm pleased to be joining on today's call by Presto's Founder and CEO, Raj Suri; and CFO, Ashish Gupta.



Just as an announcement, the filing and the press release have both been issued. So they should hit the wire at any minute. So with that, please note that on today's call, management will refer to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. While the company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented