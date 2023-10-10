Q4 2023 Presto Automation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Presto Automation Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Adam Rogers, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Adam Rogers - Presto Automation Inc - VP of IR



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome all of you to the Presto Automation fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Adam Rogers, Head of Investor Relations here at Presto.



Today's call will include comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Casanova, and our Chief Accounting Officer, Stanley Mbugua. Xavier and Stanley are joined on the line today by Dan Mosher, President of Presto Automation. After our prepared comments, we will open the call for questions. A replay of this call will be made available and Information to access the replay is listed in today's press release.



Before we begin, I'd