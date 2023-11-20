Q1 2024 Presto Automation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to Presto Automation's first-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Gui Lefevre. You may begin.



Gui Lefevre - Presto Automation Inc. - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome all of you to the Presto Automation fiscal first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call will include recorded comments from our Chairman, Krishna Gupta; our Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Casanova; and our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Cook. After the recorded comments, we will open the call for questions. A replay of this call will be made available and information to access the replay is listed in today's press release.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including our guidance for fiscal second quarter 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Presto