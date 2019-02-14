Q4 2018 Prothena Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Prothena Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Ellen Rose. Ma'am, you may begin.



Ellen Rose - Prothena Corporation plc - Head of Communications



Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review our fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and business progress as well as our 2019 financial guidance. Please review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available at our website at prothena.com and is also attached to a Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.



Speaking on today's call to discuss our 2018 pipeline programs and corporate activities we have Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Radhika Tripuraneni, our Chief Development Officer; and Dr. Wagner Zago, our Chief Scientific Officer. In addition, Tran Nguyen, our Chief