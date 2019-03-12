Mar 12, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Gregory Allen Harrison - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Today we're lucky enough to have Prothena with us. We have Gene Kinney, CEO; and Tran Nguyen, CFO. My name is Greg Harrison. I'm an associate on Geoff Meacham's team, and with me is Scott Puckhaber.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo I guess we'll just get right into it, maybe start off with the prasinezumab program in Parkinson's. So you recently published the Phase 1b data. Just curious, we saw a good PK/PD profile. What, beyond that, did you guys find especially meaningful as you progressed this program?- Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & DirectorYes, I know. Well, first, Greg and Scott, thank you for having us. We very much appreciate being here. Yes, just to speak a little bit about prasinezumab. Maybe I can kind of introduce a little bit of science behind it, then we can talk about this Phase 1b results. So that's a