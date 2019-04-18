Apr 18, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Phase III VITAL Study Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Ellen Rose. Ma'am, you may begin.



Ellen Rose - Prothena Corporation plc - Head of Communications



Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review the final results from the Phase III VITAL Amyloidosis Study. Please review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available at our website at prothena.com and is also attached to a Form 8-K that was filed today with the SEC. The slides for this presentation are available in the Investors section of our website and also include Appendix slides with additional detail.



Speaking on today's call, we have Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of the results; Dr. Wagner Zago, our Chief Scientific Officer, will discuss the mechanisms of action and