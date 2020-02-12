Q4 2019 Prothena Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Randy Fawcett;Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations



Thank you, Joanna. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and business progress as well as our 2020 financial guidance. Please review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available on our website at prothena.com and is also attached to a Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.



Tran Nguyen, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer,