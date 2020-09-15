Sep 15, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the PASADENA Phase II study results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ellen Rose, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Ellen Rose - Prothena Corporation plc - Head of Communications
Thank you, Shannon. Hello, everyone and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review results from Part I of the Phase II PASADENA study of prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease. Please review the press release we issued on Friday, September 11, which is available on our website at prothena.com.
On today's call is Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the results from the Phase II PASADENA study; Dr. Wagner Zago, our Chief Scientific Officer, will speak briefly about key elements of prasinezumab's preclinical package; and Dr
