Ellen Rose - Prothena Corporation plc - Head of Communications



Thank you, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review the positive results from the Phase I study of PRX004 in patients with ATTR amyloidosis. Please review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available on our website at prothena.com.



On today's call, Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide introductory remarks. Dr. Wagner Zago, our Chief Scientific Officer, will then speak about ATTR amyloidosis, its underlying pathophysiology and key elements of PRX004's preclinical research.



Today, we will also be joined by 2 physicians with expertise in