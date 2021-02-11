Q4 2020 Prothena Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Ellen Rose - Prothena Corporation plc - Head of Communications



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review our business progress and our fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and our 2021 financial guidance. Please review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available on our website at prothena.com and is also attached to a Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.



On today's call, Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will highlight Prothena's recent and 2020 pipeline progress, what distinguishes our scientific platform and our path for sustainable growth.