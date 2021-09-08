Sep 08, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

Neena Marie Bitritto-Garg - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for attending Citi's 16th Annual Biopharma Conference. I'm Neena Bitritto-Garg, one of the biotech analysts here, and I'm pleased to be joined this morning by the management team from Prothena. So I have with me today, President and CEO, Gene Kinney; and CFO and COO, Tran Nguyen. And we're planning to cover a range of topics from the Company's kind of recent shift in focus to Alzheimer's programs as well as the other wholly owned programs in birtamimab and the partnered portfolio.



And before we get into the formal discussion, I just wanted to note that, if you have any questions during the discussion, feel free to e-mail me directly or [send some] questions through the online portal, they'll come to me, and I'll try and incorporate them as time permits.



So now I just want to turn it over to Gene for some opening remarks.



Gene G. Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & Director



Well, thanks,