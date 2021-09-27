Sep 27, 2021 / 03:20PM GMT

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Welcome to the Cantor Healthcare Conference for 2021. My name is Charles Duncan. I'm a Senior Biotechnology Analyst and Managing Director for the firm's equity research department. And it -- this is a pre-recorded session for day 1 of the conference. And I have to say, what a year it has been since we last hosted our clients in the fall of 2020.



It is a pleasure to introduce the next presenting company, that is Prothena. And with me today I have Dr. Gene Kinney, the Company's CEO; and we also have Tran Nguyen, the Company's CFO. Gene and Tran, how are you folks doing? Good to see you.



Gene Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO, Director



We're doing great, Charles. Well, thank you very much for having us here today. It's delightful to be with you.



Tran Nguyen - Prothena Corporation plc - CFO, Chief Strategy Officer



Much appreciated, Charles.



Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Yes, it's great to see