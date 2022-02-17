Q4 2021 Prothena Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review our business progress our fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and -- review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available on our website at prothena.com and is also attached to a Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.



On today's call, Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will highlight Prothena's progress across our portfolio in 2021 as well as our organizational evolution as we continue advancing towards becoming a fully integrated biotechnology company. Following Gene's comments, Tran Nguyen, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, will review our financial results and