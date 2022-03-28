Prothena Corporation PLC at Stifel CNS Days (Virtual) Transcript

Mar 28, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT
Paul Matteis - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated - Analyst
Great. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for continuing on here. It's always a pleasure to moderate panels with the Prothena team, Gene and Tran. So thank you guys as always. Gene, do you want to just kick it off and give some opening remarks on the recent Prothena updates and as brief as you can, so we can get into Q&A? Is that cool?
Gene Kinney - Prothena Corporation PLC - President & CEO, Director
You got it. Thanks, Paul. And thanks very much for having us. We always enjoy these discussions. So yeah, I mean, just very briefly for those that don't know Prothena well, we focus on diseases that are caused by dysregulation of protein, which takes us into two very important therapeutic areas of peripheral amyloid diseases. So these are diseases like AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, and of course, central nervous system disorders here, diseases like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and the like.
And so our portfolio is focused in those spaces. We have programs
