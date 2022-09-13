Sep 13, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT

Matthew Kelsey Harrison - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Great. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us here for the next session. I'm Matthew Harrison, one of the biotech analysts here at Morgan Stanley. Really pleased to have Prothena with us and the team from Prothena.



Quickly before we get started, I just need to read a disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosure.



So happy to have Gene Kinney, who's the CEO; and Wagner Zago, who's the CSO.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive DirectorI guess I thought a good place to start. So you guys are obviously focused across both in AD or, I guess, I'd say neuroscience and amyloid science or amyloid pipeline. So maybe just give a little bit of background on the company and sort of the core underlying technology and how you got