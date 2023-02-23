Q4 2022 Prothena Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review our business progress, our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and our 2023 financial guidance. Please review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available on our website at prothena.com and is also attached to a Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.



On today's call, Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide introductory remarks, followed by an overview of Prothena's portfolio and development strategy as